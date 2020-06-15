Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Vista Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 1,130,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

