Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $379.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post $379.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.10 million and the lowest is $378.64 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $459.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 107.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 1,130,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.