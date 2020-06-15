Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Up 5.7%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.82, 309,054 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 363,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several brokerages have commented on VYGR. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

The firm has a market cap of $435.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

