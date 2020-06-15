vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.76. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 2,717,928 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $186.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -1.84.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.