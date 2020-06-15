XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Up 5.9%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.82, approximately 148,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 213,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $438.76 million and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in XPEL by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 157.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in XPEL by 3.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

