Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $49.25

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.62, but opened at $49.25. Yum China shares last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 3,539,720 shares.

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Get Yum China alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,124 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Yum China by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after buying an additional 308,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 567.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.