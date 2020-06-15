Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $1.20. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.24. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.58 million, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 3,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,221.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $199,697. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Veritiv by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Veritiv by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Veritiv by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.