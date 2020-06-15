Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 562,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,340. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7,020.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 194,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

