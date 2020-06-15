Zacks: Analysts Expect Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

NP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Neenah stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,426. The firm has a market cap of $841.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

