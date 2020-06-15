Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will report $31.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.76 million. Phreesia reported sales of $30.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $135.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.57 million to $140.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.48 million, with estimates ranging from $158.32 million to $175.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Guggenheim began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,220 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $109,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $26,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,219 shares of company stock worth $884,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 576,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.