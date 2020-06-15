Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.43

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 14375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zafgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195,056 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 809.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

