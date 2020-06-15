Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Up to $219.52

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $211.20, but opened at $219.52. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $239.02, with a volume of 13,721,901 shares changing hands.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,291.29 and a beta of -1.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $645,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,652 shares of company stock worth $157,749,590 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.