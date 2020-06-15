Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.42. Zuora shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 2,758,800 shares trading hands.
ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 104.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.
About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.
