Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $12.42. Zuora shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 2,758,800 shares trading hands.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 104.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

