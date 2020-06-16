$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.18). Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,566 shares of company stock worth $151,558. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 133.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 332,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,023. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

