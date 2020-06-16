-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). New Age Beverages reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 123.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,095. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

