-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Greenlane posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 234,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

