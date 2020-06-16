-$0.14 EPS Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.01. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,265. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $566.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.04, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.71. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

