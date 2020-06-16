$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

NASDAQ:LNG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,540. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

