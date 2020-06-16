-$0.51 EPS Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.19). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 695.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 7,929,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.