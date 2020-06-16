$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $3.96 billion. Carnival posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year sales of $10.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,172,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,069,152. Carnival has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

