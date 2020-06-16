-$1.83 EPS Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will post ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.12) and the highest is ($1.65). Carnival posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 377.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.97) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Carnival by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Carnival by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,172,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,069,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

