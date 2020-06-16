10,824 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,114. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

