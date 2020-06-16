11,397 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 3,167,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,731. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

