2,019 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock traded up $12.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.28. 615,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,361. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.44.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.