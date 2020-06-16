$214.93 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will post $214.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.90 million to $222.90 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $272.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $931.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.50 million to $942.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.90 million, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,583,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,818,000 after purchasing an additional 405,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,250,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AWI stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 359,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

