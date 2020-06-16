2,804 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

