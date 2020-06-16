$29.25 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $29.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the lowest is $26.60 million. Antares Pharma reported sales of $28.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $131.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $138.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $181.23 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $191.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

ATRS traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 873,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.26 million, a PE ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 765,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 734,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

