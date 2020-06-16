$31.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will post $31.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $127.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $128.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $167.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. 681,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,804. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $33.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

