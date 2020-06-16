$31.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will post $31.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $127.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $128.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $167.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.
Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.
SPT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. 681,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,804. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $33.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
