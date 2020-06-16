369,261 Shares in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 369,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.67% of Zogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zogenix by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 451,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,208.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

