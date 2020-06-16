$39.76 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post sales of $39.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.40 million and the lowest is $18.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $42.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $115.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $257.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.44 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ARWR traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,740. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.37 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

