$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to report $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.48 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $17.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $19.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.12.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,810. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

