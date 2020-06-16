5,109 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.87. 1,056,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.