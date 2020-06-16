5,500 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 301,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.83. The company had a trading volume of 765,716 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.63. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.