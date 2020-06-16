$662.41 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $662.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $623.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NDAQ traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 647,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,590. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 101.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 75.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

