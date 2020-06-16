$668.81 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce $668.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $631.60 million and the highest is $694.44 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $868.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.91. 332,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,023. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,566 shares of company stock worth $151,558. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

