6,872 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

