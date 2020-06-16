7,000 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Rings Capital Management LLC

Rings Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. FedEx accounts for about 0.7% of Rings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,128 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $4,315,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $135.56. 117,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,267. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $137.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.35.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.