7,357 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VOX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. 22,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

