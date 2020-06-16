7,765 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 83,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,077,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,186,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. 1,027,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

