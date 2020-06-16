$8.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $8.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $4.12 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $10.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $30.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $40.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.55 million, with estimates ranging from $7.88 million to $46.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.32.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 64,516 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina purchased 6,451 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,925 shares of company stock valued at $28,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 228,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

