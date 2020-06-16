8,298 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

