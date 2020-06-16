8,991 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $2,437,708.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,706. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. 418,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,610. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IART. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

