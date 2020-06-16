9,618 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. 3,809,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,795. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.