Acash Coin Price Tops $0.20 (ACA)

Acash Coin (CURRENCY:ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Acash Coin token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acash Coin has traded up 9,176,110% against the dollar. Acash Coin has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $214,313.00 worth of Acash Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acash Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.86 or 0.05818662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00053663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012999 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Acash Coin Profile

Acash Coin (CRYPTO:ACA) is a token. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Acash Coin’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,003,331,814 tokens. The official website for Acash Coin is www.acashcorp.com . Acash Coin’s official Twitter account is @ACANetwork_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acash Coin Token Trading

Acash Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acash Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acash Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acash Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acash Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acash Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.