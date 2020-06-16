Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.70. 697,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after buying an additional 114,116 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

