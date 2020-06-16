ADT Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. ADT’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

