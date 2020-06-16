Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 6,871,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $17,020,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

