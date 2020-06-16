Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) in the last few weeks:

6/12/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/1/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $45.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $37.00 to $53.00.

5/31/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/29/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/15/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/14/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

5/6/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ ALLO traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $42.01. 781,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,008. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.00. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Allogene Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.