Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,584.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allen Operations LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 178,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,015,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,419.85. 1,401,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,546. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,386.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,346.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $964.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

