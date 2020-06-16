Amazon.com (AMZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/10/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/10/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $2,725.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/8/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $3,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $2,700.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at China International Capital Corp from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00.

5/4/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

5/4/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/4/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Rowe from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $3,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,500.00.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $2,700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,400.00.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $2,550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,300.00.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $2,750.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/30/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/27/2020 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,987.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $2,700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,600.00.

4/27/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,760.00 to $2,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $2,725.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00.

4/23/2020 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/17/2020 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $2,700.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $27.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,572.68. 3,718,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,283.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,431.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,060.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,722.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

